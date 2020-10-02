Hyderabad: Chain snatcher caught red-handed

The accuses was caught by the locals and later handed over to the police

Hyderabad: A chain snatcher was caught red-handed at Defence Colony in Neredmet here on Friday afternoon. He was thrashed by the locals and later handed over to the police.

The incident occurred when one R Indira (50), a resident of Defence Colony was walking to a nearby store. G Ravi Kiran (28), a resident of Yapral, came from behind and snatched her gold chain weighing 4.5 tolas.

She immediately raised an alarm, following which locals rushed to her rescue and nabbed Ravi Kiran. The Neredmet police are investigating.

