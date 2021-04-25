Hyderabad: Chartered Accountant jumps into Hussain Sagar, ends life

Abhay Kumar Jain (44), a resident of DD colony in Bagh Amberpet left his house on Friday morning saying he was going on some work

Hyderabad: A chartered accountant reportedly ended his life by jumping into Hussain Sagar lake due to financial issues.

Abhay Kumar Jain (44), a resident of DD colony in Bagh Amberpet left his house on Friday morning saying he was going on some work. As he did not return home till late evening, his family members tried to contact him over his mobile which went unanswered and later the phone was switched off. The family lodged a complaint at the Nallakunta police station.

On Saturday evening, the body of Abhay Kumar was fished out from the Hussain Sagar Lake by the Ramgopalpet police. “The family members told us that Abhay Kumar had entered into an agreement with an acquaintance and purchased a land parcel. However, the partner demanded him to give back the money as he was not interested in the land. Due to the harassment, he might have ended his life,” said Ch Nagaraju, sub inspector, Ramgopalpet police station said.

The body was later shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary where a postmortem examination was performed on Sunday. The body was handed over to the family members. A case was registered by the police and investigation is underway.

