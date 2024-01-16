Hyderabad: Memorial dedicated to Jaipal Reddy on birth anniversary at Necklace Road

The memorial has come up on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake on Necklace Road, next to the memorial of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

By IANS Updated On - 16 January 2024, 03:02 PM

Hyderabad: Spoorthi Sthal, a memorial built to honour former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy, was dedicated here on Tuesday to mark his 82nd birth anniversary.

State ministers and senior Congress leaders paid rich tributes to Jaipal Reddy, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 77.

The new Congress government in Telangana has decided to celebrate the birth and death anniversary of Jaipal Reddy in a befitting manner. A government order was issued to this effect on January 12.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who is married to the niece of Jaipal Reddy, paid tributes to the late leader.

The chief minister, who is away in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum meeting, posted his tributes on ‘X’. He described Jaipal Reddy as a symbol of Gandhism and a pride of Telangana.

Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Jupally Krishna Rao and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy paid tributes to Jaipal Reddy at his memorial.

They stated that the former Union minister always stood by his principles and ideology. Nageswara Rao said the late leader enjoyed respect cutting across party lines.

The minister described Jaipal Reddy as a leader who upheld high values in public life. He said that the entire Telangana is proud of Jaipal Reddy, who was also honoured as the best Parliamentarian.

Jaipal Reddy Memorial Foundation has developed Spoorthi Sthal. The Indian Society of Landscape Architects, on behalf of the S.Jaipal Reddy Memorial Foundation, organised a memorial landscape design competition. The best design was adopted and developed accordingly keeping in mind the local environment.