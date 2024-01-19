Teen boy stabs girl, ends life later in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 08:52 PM

Hyderabad: Allegedly upset over not accepting love proposal, a 16-year-old boy hacked a minor girl with sickle at Amberpet and later died by suicide at Vidyanagar on Thursday night.

The incident took place at Bagh Amberpet, when the girl and her sister were heading home in the neighbourhood. According to the police, the boy, was pestering the girl under the pretext of love for some time.

As Friday was his birthday, he thought of celebrating it with the girl he loved by cutting a cake on Thursday. However, the girl refused to cut the cake and the boy got furious and attacked her and also the sister with a sickle.

The suspect, who first picked up an argument with the girl, attacked her with the weapon. He also stabbed her sister, a tutor by profession, while she tried to prevent him from stabbing. Both were shifted to a nearby private hospital for treatment and their condition is stable.

Police said the suspect, out of fear of consequences, directly went to the Vidyanagar railway station and died by suicide by falling in front of a running train. The headless body was recovered from the crime spot.

The girl’s family members alleged that the suspect had been stalking and harassing her for a long time.

The Amberpet police have booked a case and investigating. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. More information would by be ascertained during further investigation.