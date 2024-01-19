Hyderabad: Teen attacks girl with sickle after rejected proposal, commits suicide

The incident took place at Bagh Amberpet, when the girl and her younger sister were walking towards their home in the neighbourhood.

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A minor boy, allegedly upset over not accepting his love proposal, attacked a minor girl with a sickle, injuring her in Amberpet and then died by suicide on the railway tracks in Vidyanagar on Thursday night.

The suspect (16) who first picked up an argument with the girl, attacked her with the weapon. He also stabbed her sister who tried to prevent him from stabbing.

Both were shifted to a nearby private hospital for treatment. Their condition is said to be stable.

Police sources said the suspect who feared consequences, directly went to the Vidyanagar railway station and died by suicide by falling in front of a running train.

The girl’s family members alleged that the suspect had been stalking and harassing her for a long time.

Police have booked a case and are investigating.