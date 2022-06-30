Hyderabad: Check out Aarnikha’s premium handpicked jewellery pieces

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:48 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: ‘Aarnikha’ premium jewellery exhibit is set to bedazzle the city with its premium jewellery showcase on July 9 and 10 at Hotel Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills.

Actors Kamakshi Bhaskarla and Priya Inturu, besides many models, graced the fashion show of the exhibit, which aims to create an enticing experience for jewellery lovers in the twin cities.

The exclusive two-day show will display creative, masterpiece jewellery designs from top handpicked jewellers from across the country, all under one roof.

Known for fine branded gold and diamond jewellery, the expo will showcase latest collections from fine gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, platinum jewellery, traditional jewellery, wedding jewellery, precious stone jewellery, kundan, jadau and polki jewellery, to name a few.

Speaking on the occasion, Varshaa Baalaji, organiser, Aarnikha Premium Jewellery Exhibit, said, “This exhibition will create a benchmark in the jewellery exhibition segment with its tempting showcase of finest jewellery pieces from handpicked top jewellery designers. We bring trending jewellery patterns for the upcoming wedding and festive seasons.”