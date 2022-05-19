Hyderabad: Child drowns in swimming pool

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:03 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Hyderabad: A seven-year-old girl drowned in a swimming pool at a gated community in Narsingi on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the child, Vamshika, lived with her mother Lakmalla Navneetha, who works as a maid at North Star Hillside Villas at Gandipet under the Narsingi police station limits. While her mother was at work at one of the houses, Vamshika went out to play with a few local children. Minutes later, the children went near the swimming pool where she slipped and fell into the water. Navneetha along with a few others rescued the girl and rushed her to a private hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

The police booked a case and are verifying the CCTV feed to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident.