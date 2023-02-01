Hyderabad: Child marriage averted, rescued minor girl in Hayathnagar

Published Date - 08:53 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

According to the police, a teenage girl, who is pursuing intermediate second year, made a selfie video seeking help from her friends and police in stopping her marriage.

Hyderabad: The Hayathnagar police along with She Teams and Child Helpline officials foiled an attempt to marry off a minor girl and rescued her on Tuesday night.

According to the police, a teenage girl, who is pursuing intermediate second year, made a selfie video seeking help from her friends and police in stopping her marriage. She narrated her ordeal and said that her marriage was being performed on Wednesday against her wishes.

The family of the girl who had fixed the marriage a few months ago had rented a function hall for the marriage. However, the girl was refusing to get married and wanted to pursue education.

“The video was shared with the police control room. On getting the information, we tracked down the girl and went to her house. After convincing her parents, the marriage was called off. The girl was shifted to Sakhi centre by Child Helpline officials for safe custody,” said Niranjan, Hayathnagar police inspector.