| Traffic Restrictions In Hyderabad In View Of Ts Assembly Budget Sessions From Friday

Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad in view of TS Assembly Budget sessions from Friday

The traffic may be stopped or diverted on need basis along the routes in the city.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:37 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions have been announced by the police in view of Telangana State Legislative Assembly Budget sessions starting Friday.

The traffic may be stopped or diverted on need basis along the routes of Telugu Thalli – Iqbal Minar – Ravindra Bharathi; VV Statue – Shadan – Nirankari – Old PS Saifabad – Ravindra Bharathi; Masab Tank – PTI Building – Ayodhya – Nirankari; New MLA Quarters – Basheerbagh Junction to Old PCR Junction; BJR Statue – AR Petrol pump – Old PCR Junction; M J Market – Taj Island – Nampally Railway Station – AR Petrol pump – Old PCR Junction; BRK Bhavan – Adarsh Nagar – Old PCR Junction; Ministers Residence Complex and Road No. 12, Banjara Hills – Virinchi Hospitals.

The traffic will also be diverted on the routes of Jubilee Hills Check Post – KBR Park – LV Prasad Eye Hospital – Srinagar Colony T Junction – Sagar Society T Junction – NFCL – Vengal Rao Park – GVK Mall – Taj Krishna – KCP Junction – VV Statue; ESI Hospital – SR Nagar Metro Station – Ameerpet Metro Station – Panjagutta Junction – NIMS – VV Statue; CTO Junction – Paradise – Ranigunj – Karbala – Children’s Park – Tank Bund – Ambedkar Statue – Telugu Thalli – Iqbal Minar – Ravindra Bharathi and Plaza Junction – Patny – Bata – Bible house – Karbala.