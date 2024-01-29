Hyderabad Comic Con wraps up with record-breaking 37,000 attendees

The Hyderabad Comic Con, a two-day event that served as a gathering for enthusiasts of superhero films, comics, and cosplay, wrapped up with an impressive turnout of 37,000 participants, setting a new record for attendance.

Published Date - 29 January 2024

This year’s Comic Con also featured a record 4, 000 cosplayers per day and witnessed the ever-expanding fandom of anime characters such as Lufii, Naruto, Maleficent, Chainsaw Man and more, while a few brought back the classics such as Deadpool, Joker, and a number of Spiderman variations.

The performance line-up at Comic Con included celebrity guests Rana Daggubatti, Vishwak Sen, Varun Tej followed by popular artists like MC Altaf, Geek Fruit Panther, Afsar Sayed, Mooz, and the Proximity Crew. The Comc Con also featured stand-up artists including Aakash Gupta, Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah.

The event showcased a slew of comic book creators and artists as well as special sessions that were held that included noted artist from Hyderabad artist Rajesh Nagulakonda, Abhijeet Kini, Bakarmaxx, Prasad Bhat, Indusverse and many more.

Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India said, “It’s surreal for me to see the overwhelming response from the people of Hyderabad on Comic Con being back after 3 years. The enthusiasm and energy of the fans have surpassed our expectations, reaffirming the deep-rooted love for comics and pop culture in this city.”