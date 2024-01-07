Cosplay workshop ahead of Hyderabad Comic Con 2024 held

Hyderabad Comic Con 2024, presented by Maruti Suzuki Arena, powered by Crunchyroll, will be held on January 27 and 28 at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:03 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

Hyderabad: Comic Con India hosted a Cosplay Workshop at Aaromalé café, Filmnagar, with cosplay experts Medha Shrivastava and Zohair Khan. The event conducted in anticipation of the return of Hyderabad Comic Con in the city, witnessed a full house as the workshop delivered an immersive experience, insights and a lot more.

Medha Srivastava, a renowned illustrator, and cosplayer from Mumbai known for her captivating visual artworks and innovative cosplays, teamed up with Hyderabad’s very own seasoned cosplayer Zohair Khan, also known as Kiwi Lemon Sorbet.

With a fervour for bringing fictional characters to life across diverse fandoms, Zohair actively shapes the cosplay scene in Hyderabad, serving as one of the admins of The Hyderabad Cosplayers Club.

All fun and cosplay fans gathered to cut, stitch, and create exciting cosplays in preparation for this Con. The event witnessed an engaging session with some handmade cosplay items such as Loki’s headgear, and Spiderman’s mask among many others while also discussing the basics of cosplaying, a press release said.