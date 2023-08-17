Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force busts begging mafia racket

Acting on complaints of menace of beggars at busy traffic junctions, the team raided several places and picked up 15 adults and eight children at KBR junction, Jubilee Hills check posts and other junctions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: A begging mafia racket was busted by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team and an organizer along with 23 beggars including eight children were caught on Thursday.

During enquiry the police found that one Anil Pawar (28), a resident of Fathenagar, Borabanda, and a native of Gulbarga in Karnataka was engaging men, women, children and also physically challenged persons.

“Pawar was dividing the people into small groups and assigning them different junctions directing them to seek alms from the motorists. At Jubilee Hills junction alone, a team collected between Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 5,000 a day. In turn, each person was paid a daily wage of Rs.200 while the remaining was pocketed by Pawar who also arranged food and accommodation for them,” said Task Force Inspector, Khaleel Pasha.

The police also seized two Activa vehicles from Pawar. He was handed over to Jubilee Hills police station for further action.