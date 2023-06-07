Hyderabad: Commissioner’s Task Force arrests one person with ganja

Acting on a tip off, the team caught Mustapur Prashanth (28), a resident of Abid Road.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:58 AM, Wed - 7 June 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (central) team caught one person who was in possession of ganja and seized eight kilograms of the contraband from him.

“Prashanth runs chat bhandar at Abids. He procured the contraband from some persons and was attempting to sell when on information he was caught,” said Task Force Inspector, R Raghunath.

The man along with property was handed over to Abid Road police station for further action.