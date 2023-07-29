Commissioner’s Task Force busts gambling den in Madhuranagar, 13 women arrested

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 AM, Sat - 29 July 23

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team raided a house at Madhuranagar and caught 13 women who were found gambling on Friday night. An amount of 1.12 lakh was seized from them.

Acting on a tip off, the team led by Inspector Khaleel Pasha raided the house of Jyothi who was organising three cards games and found the 13 women playing cards and gambling.

The police said Jyothi, invited the women to participate in the game and collected commission from them.

The police also seized mobile phones from them.

All the persons along with property handed over to Madhuranagar police station.