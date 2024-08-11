Hyderabad: Cop held on charges of threat, extortion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 August 2024, 08:39 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: A policeman working with the Cyberabad police was arrested for allegedly threatening and extorting money from a shop owner impersonating as a Task Force constable.

The policeman M Badullah, along with another man Narasa Reddy, went to a pan-shop located near Annapurna studio, Banjara Hills, and introduced themselves as Task Force personnel.

The duo then checked the shop and threatened the owner, Srikanth, that a case will be booked against him for selling ‘gutkha’.

“To settle the issue, Badullah and Narasa Reddy demanded Rs.5,000. However, on suspicion, Srikanth and his brother caught the duo and informed the police. Both of them were arrested,” said Banjara Hills sub inspector, M Ravindra.

A case is registered.