Hyderabad: Cops arrest OU ladies hostel intruder

We tracked the man with the help of the footage recorded by the surveillance cameras, said ACP Osmania University, S Saidiah

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 11:39 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Osmania University police on Tuesday arrested a man who had allegedly intruded into a ladies hostel premises in the university early this month.

The man J Raju (35), who works as a private employee at Kinnera hostel intruded into the hostel on January 3 night and when the girls noticed and yelled at him the man fled away. “We tracked the man with the help of the footage recorded by the surveillance cameras,” said ACP Osmania University, S Saidiah.

He was arrested and produced before the court.