Hyderabad cops arrest two foreign nationals for duping woman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:01 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

(Representational Image) Cybercrime police arrested two foreign nationals - Allote Peter alias Chibuza, a native of Ghana and Romance Joshua, a native of Nigeria for allegedly duping a woman

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cybercrime police arrested two foreign nationals – Allote Peter alias Chibuza, a native of Ghana and Romance Joshua, a native of Nigeria – for allegedly duping a woman from the city after befriending on Instagram.

According to the police, Peter befriended the woman on Instagram introducing himself as Oscar Leone, a doctor from United States. He later shifted to WhatsApp and chatted with the victim.

Also Read Two held for cheating investors to tune of Rs 6 crore in Hyderabad

Peter told the woman that he was sending some gift articles parcel from United States through courier and asked her to collect it. Later, Joshua called up the victim and introducing himself as an official from Delhi Airport, told her that some amount is to be paid towards clearances. He collected Rs. 2.2 lakh from the woman through online transfer, the police said.

The police explained that the duo had created several accounts on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. They used pictures of some citizens of foreign countries and uploaded as their profile picture to con people.

The police appealed the people not to accept friend request sent through anonymous accounts on social media platforms and also not entertain any telephone calls of persons claiming to be customs officials.