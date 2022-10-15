| Two Held For Cheating Investors To Tune Of Rs 6 Crore In Hyderabad

Two held for cheating investors to tune of Rs 6 crore in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:44 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police arrested two persons, Nagam Uma Shankar and Kongara Anjamma, who allegedly duped several persons to the tune of Rs 6 crore on pretext of huge profits on investments in film distribution.

According to the police, the duo who run a film distribution firm Shanker Films, collected Rs 6 crore from around 25 persons over a period of time. They promised to pay huge profits on the investments in the business. However, they failed to pay to the investors.

On a complaint the Hyderabad Central Crime Station registered a case and arrested them on Saturday.