Hyderabad: Man jumps from Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, drowns

An unidentified man jumped into the Durgam Cheruvu from the cable bridge on Saturday afternoon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An unidentified man jumped into the Durgam Cheruvu from the cable bridge on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, the man walked on the cable bridge and suddenly scaled the railing and jumped into the lake. On being alerted, the Madhapur police and the Durgam Cheruvu lake police swung into action and started efforts to trace the man. The police fear the man got drowned.

“Teams continued to search for him till late evening. Due to darkness, the operation was stopped and will continue again in the morning,” said Madhapur Inspector, N Thirupathi.

Also Read Cyberabad cops nab four drug peddlers, seize 300 grams of cocaine