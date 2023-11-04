Hyderabad cops intensify model code enforcement

Apart from seizures, authorities also keeping an eye on movement of alcohol, drugs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:53 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: As candidates began filing nominations for upcoming polls on Friday, district election authorities are intensifying the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). With police check-posts and campaign rallies becoming a common sight, Hyderabad city is enveloped in election fervency.

According to the MCC report on Saturday, along with Rs 1.95 lakh worth of cash and other items seized by the flying squads, another Rs 47.55 lakh was seized by police in their regular checks. Apart from cash and valuable metals like gold and silver, authorities are also keeping an eye on the movement of alcohol, ganja and other drugs in the city.

With 13 prohibition cases and 11 arrests, a total of 6,306 litres of alcohol was seized between Friday 6 am and Saturday 6 am. Two shops were also fined Rs 15,000 each for not maintaining accurate registers. Overall, while 243 non-bailable warrants were executed in Hyderabad district on Saturday,13 FIRs were also filed. One of these FIRs is related to an unauthorised rally in Khairatabad.

