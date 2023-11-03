Telangana assembly polls: Seven candidates file papers in Hyderabad on first day

Receiving two nominations each for Khairatabad and Goshamahal constituencies, the majority of nominations were filed by independent candidates on day one

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:45 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Hyderabad: A total of seven candidates filed their nominations in Hyderabad district for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections on Friday. Receiving two nominations each for Khairatabad and Goshamahal constituencies, the majority of nominations were filed by independent candidates on day one.

Along with Telangana Pradesh Mahila Congress president Mogili Sunitha who threw her hat in the ring for the Goshamahal constituency, Sudarshan Andrapu from Shiv Sena (UBT) filed his nomination from Amberpet. Kurkala Jyothi of SUCI (Communist) and BV Ramesh Babu from Socialist Party (India) also filed their affidavits from the Khairatabad and Goshamahal constituencies respectively.

Mohammed Akram Ali Khan from Malakpet, Shabad Ramesh from Khairatabad, and Rahul Gupta Kodarapu from Secunderabad constituencies were the other three independent candidates who filed their nominations with Returning Officers on Friday.

Expenditure observers visit GHMC headquarters

Meanwhile, Expenditure Observers Subodh Singh, Laxmikanth Dasapppa, and Dhananjaya Singh visited GHMC head office on Friday to review arrangements made for the impending polls.

Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose apprised the officers of round-the-clock inspections by flying squads and police. Informing that valuables and cash seizures not related to the contesting candidates or political parties were being disposed of by the grievances committee daily, he said that so far Rs. 27.47 crore has been released.

Meanwhile, EVDM Director and MCC Nodal Officer Prakash Reddy gave a tour of the Command Control Room set up on the seventh floor of GHMC headquarters and explained how the supervision was being done through CCTV cameras and GPS. He also explained the functioning of MCMC and Suvidha counters.

