Hyderabad cops mandates ‘Anti-Drug Committees’ in all colleges

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:55 AM, Tue - 1 November 22

(File Photo) Hyderabad police on Monday issued a notification making it mandatory to constitute ‘Anti-Drug Committees’ in all colleges.

Hyderabad: With an aim to battle the menace of drugs vigorously, the Hyderabad police on Monday issued a notification making it mandatory to constitute ‘Anti-Drug Committees’ in all colleges.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, CV Anand on Monday said that the anti-drug committees in higher educational institutions must comprise of a minimum of five members drawn from faculty and students, who will be tasked to prevent drug abuse in the campus.

Also Read Youth to help Hyderabad City Police fight fake news

“It would be done by equipping young people with the necessary life skills that will enable them to deal with different situations without turning to drugs,” he said.

Anand explained that lack of supervision by parents and peer influence often makes young people get addicted to illegal substance. Since colleges have returned to physical classes after the Covid pandemic, the police have now taken up a two-pronged strategy that includes legal action and sensitising youngsters, which should eventually cut down the demand side in the illicit drug trade.

The ADCs (Anti-drug Committees) will work under the guiding principles developed by city police and will be entrusted to play key role in creating awareness on dangers of drug abuse through various digital campaigns, workshops, seminars to ensure their campuses are free from the scourge of narcotic substances, he said.

These committees will also liaise with the local police to tip off on usage or possession or sale or purchase of drugs. Citizens can inform the Hyderabad Police Narcotics Enforcement Wing on 8712661601 or 040-27852080.