Hyderabad: Cops nab one for selling foreign cigarettes illegally

Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team caught one person who was allegedly selling foreign cigarettes illegally and seized huge quantity of the contraband from him

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team caught one person who was allegedly selling foreign cigarettes illegally and seized huge quantity of the contraband from him.

Acting on a tip off, the team raided a house at Al Jubail colony in Chandrayangutta and found one person Mohd Ashraf, had stocked huge quantity of the cigarettes in the house. The police seized the cigarettes of various brands including Paris, Marlboro, Wins etc.

Two others Sameera and Ghouse are absconding. Ashraf along with the property was handed over to Chandrayangutta police station for further action. A case is booked at the Chandrayangutta police station and investigation going on.

