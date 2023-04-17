Notorious thief with 300 cases against his name nabbed in Nalgonda

35 tolas of gold ornaments and 500 grams of silver total worth Rs 21 lakh was seized from the notorious inter-state thief Sheelamshetti Venkataramana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:21 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Superintendent of Police K Apoorva Rao informing the media about the arrest of notorious inter-state thief Sheelamshetti Venkataramana at Nalgonda on Monday.

Nalgonda: Central Crime Station (CCS) police and Nalgonda Town-I police on Monday arrested notorious inter-state thief Sheelamshetti Venkataramana from Vijayawada, who had about 300 cases registered against him, and seized 35 tolas of gold ornaments and 500 grams of silver total worth Rs 21 lakh from him.

Superintendent of Police K Apoorva Rao said the police detained Venkataramana on suspicion during a vehicle checkup at Indira Gandhi chowrastha on the outskirts of Nalgonda on early hours of Monday. In the inquiry, Venkataramana confessed to thefts in the limits of different police stations in the district. He had committed eight property offenses in the limits of Nalgonda town-II police station, three in Nalgonda town-I police station limits and one in each Nalgonda rural police station and Suryapet town.

Venkataramana was earlier jailed and has about 300 cases registered against him. After being released on bail, he set up a tiffin center in 2014 at Hyderabad for livelihood. However, the tiffin center was removed in 2019 as part of road widening. Along with his wife, he was shifted to Jangaon and started a paper plate business. With the money from the business not sufficing, he returned to crime, the SP said.

He had earlier resorted to acid attacks on some persons at Vijayawada with a suspicion that they were worked as police informers, police said.