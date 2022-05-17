Hyderabad: Cops set up illegal picket at private plot, complaint reaches CP

Hyderabad: An allegedly illegal police picket at a private plot of land in Gundlapochampally has brought an Inspector, two Sub-inspectors and a police constable under the scanner after a person lodged a complaint with Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra on Tuesday.

The complainant, Praveen, has alleged that at the behest of Petbasheerabad Inspector S.Ramesh, the illegal police picket was set up by Sub-inspectors Rambabu, Malleshwar, Assistant SI Srinivas Rao and constable Mohd.Imtiyaz at a private land in Gundlapochampally on the city outskirts.

Though it was not government land, the police were manning the round-the-clock picket, Praveen said, adding that the Inspector had also threatened him to leave the land apart from detaining him illegally as well. He has submitted CCTV footage of the police picket along with the complaint.

Following the complaint, the Commissioner has directed Balanagar DCP G.Sundeep to look into the facts, to conduct an inquiry and to submit a report.

