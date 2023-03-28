Hyderabad: Court grants custody of suspects in data breach case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 AM, Tue - 28 March 23

Hyderabad: A local court on Monday granted four day custody of three of the suspects who were arrested in connection with the data theft case last week.

The Cyberabad police had arrested seven persons on charges of allegedly obtaining data of public illegally and later selling it on online platforms. Preliminary investigation of the police had found that the gang had obtained the data of around 16.8 crore individuals spread across various segments of the society.

The police will question them to know more about their activities and sources through which the data was collected and to whom it was sold.

Cyberabad police officials had last week stated that the case has national security ramifications as the gang had obtained data of around 2 lakh persons who work with law enforcement agencies in Delhi.

The police suspect that a few insiders working with different agencies might have provided bulk data to the three companies Data Mart Infotech, Global Data Arts and MS Digital Grow managed by the suspects who were arrested in the case.