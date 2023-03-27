One more person arrested in TSPSC question paper leak case

The person who was arrested is Tirupathaiah, a contractor who had helped Dhakya, one of the suspects in the case, in finding buyers for the Assistant Engineer (civil) exam paper

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:27 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: One more person was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Hyderabad police for his alleged involvement in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leak scam on Monday. So far, a total of 15 persons have been arrested by the SIT in the case.

The person who was arrested on Monday is Tirupathaiah, a contractor who had helped Dhakya, one of the suspects in the case, in finding buyers for the Assistant Engineer (civil) exam paper.

While questioning Dhakya, the police found that he sold the question paper to candidates without the knowledge of his wife Renuka, a school teacher who is also arrested in the case.

Praveen and Rajasekhar Reddy, the prime suspects in the case, had asked Renuka to maintain confidentiality and avoid selling the leaked question papers to multiple people. The trio had made elaborate plans to sell the Group I main question paper and make huge money, the police sources said.

Meanwhile the police continued questioning the four suspects Pulidindi Praveen Kumar, Rajashekar Reddy, Lavdyavath Dhakya and Rajeshwar Nayak for the second day after the court granted their custody to the police.

The police in the Group 1 prelims paper case had so far examined around 65 persons who had written and qualified the exam. The police have so far identified around 120 persons who had scored 100 marks in the Group 1 prelims exam.

The court also has granted custody of a few more suspects to the police for investigation.

Also Read TSPSC mulls ban on mobile phones, pen drive in its office