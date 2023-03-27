KTR lists out facts, proves Revanth’s, Bandi’s allegations false

In Gujarat, question papers were leaked 13 times in the last 8 years, but not one leader had resigned nor was any officer suspended, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

File Photo

Rajanna Sircilla: In a scorching rebuttal to accusations leveled by Opposition parties on the TSPSC question paper leak issue, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday listed out facts and figures to prove baseless the allegations leveled by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay.

Responding to Revanth Reddy’s accusation that the Minister’s personal assistant Thirupathi Bandari had shared the question paper to help 100 candidates secure 100 marks, Rama Rao said that in the entire Malyala mandal, 417 candidates had appeared for the Group I prelims exam, of which only 37 qualified. In fact, in the entire Jagtial district, only one candidate had secured 100 marks, he said at the BRS party Atmeeya Sammelanam at Sircilla.

In Kotharam, Thirupathi’s native village, only three candidates appeared. None qualified. In the entire Rajanna Sircilla district, 4,205 candidates applied for the exam and 3,254 appeared. Of these, 255 candidates secured 25 to 90 marks and not even one candidate secured 100 marks, he said.

“What does Revanth Reddy have to say about these official facts and figures?” Rama Rao asked, pointing out that in Gujarat, question papers were leaked 13 times in the last eight years, but not one leader had resigned nor was any officer suspended. Strangely, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay was demanding that Rs 10 lakh be given to TSPSC candidates.

“Did the Gujarat government gave any such assistance?” he asked.

Also slamming Sanjay for his criticism of the State government’s financial assistance of Rs.10,000 per acre to farmers hit by unseasonal rains, the Minister asked Sanjay to get additional assistance from the Centre. “I will be glad if Bandi Sanjay gets Rs 1 lakh per acre assistance from the union government. Who is stopping him?” he asked.

Coming down heavily on Sanjay for his comments on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Minister said he too could call Prime Minister Narendra Modi a broker of Gautam Adani. “But I will not. I have some culture,” he said.

The BJP-led Centre was discriminating towards Telangana. Yet the State had emerged as a role model in the country with its achievements in different sectors. Pointing out that the BRS government had sanctioned a medical college, an engineering college, a nursing college and several other educational institutes in Rajanna Sircilla district, the Minister said he had personally got Bathukamma sari orders for weavers as well.

“I can list out many such achievements. As the Karimnagar MP, can Bandi Sanjay list out one achievement in the last four years?” he asked.

Earlier, speaking about a rice mill set up by three Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries at Padira village, the Minister said he had laid the foundation for the mill and inaugurated the unit on Monday.

“I came across a Bihar native, working as an operator there. There were 10 others also working in the mill. Telangana is now providing employment to people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and many other States,” Rama Rao said.

Stating that Congress and BJP leaders did not have any valid issues to politicize in the State, he said many Congress and BJP leaders had benefited from Telangana’s welfare and development programmes.

“If they have any gratitude, they should cast their votes for the BRS,” he said, also finding fault with the Centre for its plans to levy an additional power tariff of 20 per cent for peak hour usage.