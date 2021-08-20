Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar supervises Bibi ka Alam procession

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Friday supervised the security arrangements for the Bibi ka Alam procession.

Along with the officers stationed at Charminar police station, he monitored the procession as it commenced at 1 p.m from Bibi ka Alawa.

Anjani Kumar, along with DS Chauhan, Additional Commissioner (law and order) and other police officials offered ‘dhatti’ to the Bibi ka Alam from a temporary stage set up at Charminar police station.

Dr Gajarao Bhupal, DCP (south) is moving along with the procession and supervising the field level officials.

The city police have made elaborate security arrangements for the the procession and deployed various teams including the Rapid Action Force units for the safety of the public.

