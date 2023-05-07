Hyderabad CP CV Anand presents rewards to 60 policemen for improving fitness

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:53 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Hyderabad CP CV Anand presenting the reward to policemen here on Sunday.

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Sunday presented rewards to 60 policemen who have shown signs of improving their health standard.

The Hyderabad police in association with Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) launched ‘Fitcop’, a mobile application six months ago and conducted screening of 16,000 policemen a few months ago. Periodically, the team conducted evaluation of the practices adopted by the policemen in high risk category and found 60 of them were making sincere efforts to transform themselves.

The Commissioner stressed the importance of taking nutritious diet and explained the benefits of weight training, stretching. He shared the tips on striking the correct balance between maintaining muscle and shedding excess weight and asked the staff officers to replicate the health culture within their families too.

Anand suggested the policemen to patrol on foot whenever they could for better public engagement and to burn calories at work. He instructed the HHF team to follow up with the high risk category candidates on a daily basis

Gajarao Bhupal, Joint CP (SMIT and Coordination) D. Sunitha Reddy, DCP – ICCC, HHF team head Mujtaba Askari and others were present.

