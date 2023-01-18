Fitcop teams conduct health checkups at various police stations

Launched by the Hyderabad City Police launched in November 2022, the Fitcop app helps officers record and share their personal medical information with doctors, instructors, and dieticians.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:10 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: In order to maintain the good health of the police personnel, Fitcop teams have conducted health check-ups at various police stations in Hyderabad Zone. The check-ups were held to improve productivity and enhance decision-making skills, which eventually foster collective success, benefits society and serve the public better.

Launched by the Hyderabad City Police launched in November 2022, the Fitcop app helps officers record and share their personal medical information with doctors, instructors, and dieticians.

Besides that, employees can also view the screening form, prescriptions, diet plans, motivational videos, test reports, lab investigations, and so on through the app.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand took to Twitter to share the news.

A health checkup by the #FITCOP teams was conducted at various police stations in Hyd Zone to maintain the good health of the police force, which improves productivity and enhances decision-making, which fosters collective success, benefits society, & serves the public better. pic.twitter.com/eqHBiEvqij — C.V.ANAND, IPS (@CPHydCity) January 18, 2023