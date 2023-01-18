Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023
By Telangana Today
05:10 PM, Wed - 18 January 23
Fitcop teams conduct health checkups at various police stations 

Hyderabad: In order to maintain the good health of the police personnel, Fitcop teams have conducted health check-ups at various police stations in Hyderabad Zone. The check-ups were held to improve productivity and enhance decision-making skills, which eventually foster collective success, benefits society and serve the public better.

Launched by the Hyderabad City Police launched in November 2022, the Fitcop app helps officers record and share their personal medical information with doctors, instructors, and dieticians.

Besides that, employees can also view the screening form, prescriptions, diet plans, motivational videos, test reports, lab investigations, and so on through the app.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand took to Twitter to share the news.

