Hyderabad CP inaugurates 250 CCTV cameras at central zone

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar who inaugurated 250 surveillance cameras under the Community CCTV project in the central zone, on Friday, said Hyderabad has about 3.70 lakh cameras covering all the police station limits in the city.

“CCTV cameras are also a reason why Hyderabad is a safe city,” he said adding that according to an international survey, the city ranks 16th in the world in the installation of CCTV cameras.

Central zone Joint Commissioner of Police P Vishwa Prasad said the cameras were helping provide security to the public and in controlling crime. About 45 new areas have been identified for installation of cameras, taking into consideration the uncovered junctions and intersections and areas.

The areas covered under this component of Community CCTV Project include Saifabad, Nampally, Ramgopalpet, Chikkadpally, Musheerabad, Gandhinagar, Abid Road and Narayanaguda.

The network connectivity of all the 250 cameras with the Command Control Centre, Hyderabad Police Commissionerate has been completed.

