Hyderabad CP presents KPI rewards to cops

By | Published: 11:49 pm 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Wednesday presented Key Performance Indicator (KPI) rewards to policemen. The rewards are given on monthly basis to assess the performance of each vertical depending upon the nature of the work and to bring professionalism and specialization of man power under each vertical.

Police Personnel of Traffic Branch, CCS, DD, Hyderabad, SHE Team and Bharosa Support Centre were rewarded by the Commissioner at a program.

Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner (Crimes), Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner Detective Department and other officers were present at the program.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .