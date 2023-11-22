Hyderabad CP Sandeep Shandilya casts vote via postal ballot

According to the ECI, special voters, service voters, voters on election duty and electors subjected to preventive detention are entitled to make use of postal ballot option.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:11 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner, Sandeep Shandilya exercised his voting right through a postal ballot in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Sandeep Shandilya, being on election duty during the Telangana polls, was eligible to exercise his voting right via a postal ballot.

According to the ECI, special voters, service voters, voters on election duty and electors subjected to preventive detention are entitled to make use of postal ballot option.

The polling in Telangana is scheduled for November 30, with the counting of votes set to take place on December 3.

Earlier, Sandeep Shandilya was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on Monday after he complained of giddiness. He was diagnosed with acute spondylitis and low blood pressure. But following his recovery, he has resumed work.

Today Sri. Sandeep Shandilya, IPS, @CPHydCity casted his vote through Postal Ballot. pic.twitter.com/oX8tX1OpOz — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) November 22, 2023