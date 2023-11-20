Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandiliya hospitalized

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:58 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya, who took charge as Commissioner on October 13, was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Hyderguda on Monday afternoon, after he complained of giddiness.

According to the diagnosis from the doctors, the Commissioner was diagnosed with acute spondylitis and low blood pressure.

As a proactive measure to nip rumors about his health condition in the bud, Sandeep Shandilya on recorded a video message about his health and shared with media persons.

In the short video, the Commissioner said “Hi this is Sandeep Shandilya! Today I had a bit of giddiness problem and had come to Apollo Hospitals.

I am diagnosed with acute spondylitis and low blood pressure. I am fine and may be they (doctors) will keep me under watch for one-day. Tomorrow I will be coming for work. I am fine and thank you”.