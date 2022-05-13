Hyderabad CP warns hotels and pubs against violations

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:15 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

Source: Twitter/C.V.ANAND, IPS

Hyderabad: Pubs, bars and restaurants in the city have been asked to ensure that the business was run in a responsible manner and to uphold the reputation of the city.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand, who held a meeting with owners of pubs, bar and restaurants and drive-in restaurants on Friday in the wake of the recent drug seizure from a pub in Banjara Hills and frequent complaints on sound pollution, parking issues and misbehaviour by drunk people leaving bars and pubs, said such incidents could the image of Hyderabad. The city had become an investor’s favourite as it fulfills all parameters that investors from abroad and other parts of India look at, right from excellent law and order, women’s safety, ease of doing business, fast clearances and a good night life.

“So we expect you to run business in a responsible manner and uphold the reputation of the city and State, which is getting compromised by just a few who violate set norms for petty gains. Please decrease inconvenience to residents,” Anand said.

They were also instructed not to allow under-aged persons and restrict sound levels. The managements were also asked to install surveillance cameras with 30 days backup and a dedicated team to monitor, to soundproof the premises, to engage valet drivers, to frisk staff and customers etc.

Warning of stringent action against erring managements, the Commissioner said food orders beyond 11pm should not be accepted and the establishment had to be closed by 12am, with the exception of Fridays and Saturdays when an extra hour was allowed.

“Customers can be politely notified by dimming the lights prior to 10 minutes of closing, a common practice in developed countries. The spirit of according permission to the star rated hotels (four star and above) to serve liquor 24 hours, is in view of its international travellers or delegates, but not for the general public,” he said, adding that an online option would soon be facilitated to apply for renewals and other licenses.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .