Hyderabad: CPI(M) leader Veerabhadram Thammineni critical at AIG Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 09:04 PM

Hyderabad: The medical condition of Telangana State Secretary, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Veerabhadram Thammineni, who was shifted from Khammam to AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli with ventilator support after he suffered a heart attack, on Tuesday, continues to be critical.

A medical bulletin from AIG Hospitals said “He has heart dysfunction and abnormality of heart beating along with kidney dysfunction which caused fluid accumulation in lungs necessitating invasive ventilation. He is presently being treated with medications to improve his blood pressure. There are efforts being made to remove the fluid from his lungs and treat his abnormal heart beating. He is being treated by a multidisciplinary team consisting of critical care experts, cardiologists, electrophysiologists, nephrologists, and pulmonologists under guidance of Dr. Somaraju and Dr. D N Kumar”.