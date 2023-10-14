Hyderabad Cricket Academy beat Noble CC by 60 runs in HCA C Division one-day league

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Hyderabad: Nithin slammed a century (100) as his side Hyderabad Cricket Academy defeated Noble CC by 60 runs in the HCA C Division one-day league match in Hyderabad on Saturday. For the losing outfit, Om scalped five wickets for 41 but in vain.

Brief Scores: C Division one-day league: Gunrock CC 87 in 24.2 overs (Praneeth 4/22) lost to Natraj CC 88/5 in 29.2 overs (M Ram Charan 3/30); Greenlands CC 125 in 34 overs (V Yashveer 4/32) lost to Imperial CC 126/0 in 17.4 overs (Lakshya Lal 51no, V Yashveer 62no); Yadav Dairy 263 in 49.4 overs (V Nishant 56, K Akhil Tej 50; Veer Tibrewala 4/47) bt Victoria 214 in 27.3 overs (V Vijay 100; Vedhas Vuradi 3/50); Gunrock CC 223/6 in 32 overs (M Ram Charan 50, Chandu 71no) bt Shalimar CC 64 in 20.5 overs; Hyd Cricket Academy 200 in 43 overs (Nithin 100; Om 5/41) bt Noble CC 140 in 42.3 overs (Nithin 4/31, Vishwajit Sharma 3/27); Yadav Dairy 159 in 45.5 overs (Varun Sagar 3/30, D Lalith Aditya 3/9, P Rithvik 3/19) lost to Sunshine CC 160/4 in 34 overs (K Yogendhar 92); Saint Sai CC 157 in 37.3 overs lost to Young Masters CC 158/3 in 20 overs (Irshad Warsi 52, Uday Pawar 68).

