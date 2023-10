Varun slams unbeaten double century in HCA C Division one-day league match

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Hyderabad: Varun Mishra slammed an unbeaten 225 off 170 balls while Ruthwik Theegala scored an unbeaten 158 as their side XI Masters crushed Universal by 302 runs in the HCA C Division one-day league championship match in Hyderabad on Friday.

Meanwhile, Southern Stars’ Mohd Faiz Ahmed scored 187 runs in his side’s big win over Vijay CC.

Brief Scores: C Division one-day league: Gunrock CC 223/6 in 32 overs (M Ram Charan 50, Chandu 71no) bt Shalimar CC 64 in 20.5 overs (Koushik 3/17); Manikumar Cc 255 in 38.1 overs (K Shanmukha Khuhan 50, Sathwik Reddy 3/38) bt Lal Bahadur PG 116 in 26.2 overs (Chetan Krishna 4/24); Akshit CC 83 in 19.2 overs (Hirishkesh Singh 5/12) lost to Reliance CC 84/1 in 14.2 overs; Walker Town CC 272/6 in 50 overs (S Karthik 56, R Karthik 65, P Pranay Kumar 100; Sri Charan 3/42) bt Starlets CC 134 in 31.5 overs (Ch Askhay 81; P Sharat 3/39); Cosmos CC 168 in 43.3 overs (Kaushtabh B 55; M Rajashekar 4/42) lost to Hyd Cricket Academy 169/1 in 26.1 overs (Nithin 102); Golconda CC 300/6 in 50 overs (M Manoj Kumar 116, Ravi Kiran V 51no) bt International CC 100 in 44.4 overs (V Ravi Kiran 3/16, Shlok Jain 3/16); Azad CC 72 in 23 overs (Abdul Qader Saleh 5/31) lost to Boys Town 73/5 in 10.2 overs (Rishith 3/10); LNCC 193 in 39.2 overs bt AB Colony 153 in 38.1 overs (Vishnu A 73; Vivek Nandu 5/32, Vivek 3/39); Southern Stars 292 in 47.2 overs (Mohd Faiz Ahmed 187; M Rehan Naik 5/43) bt Vijay CC 139 in 35.1 overs (Mohd Azhar 4/13); Raju CA 337/9 in 50 overs (Nishanth Reddy 92, Krishna Vamshi 80, P Tharun 80; Yashwanth Reddy 3/41) bt Hyderabad Wanderers 136 in 30.2 overs (Amgoth Tharun 3/17); XI Masters 430 in 50 overs (Ruthwik Theegala 158no, Varun Mishra 225no) bt Universal 128 in 35.3 overs (T Israel Raj 3/17, Manhas 3/23); ML Jaisimha 124 in 32.4 overs (Sai Ganesh 3/22, R Roshan 3/12) lost to Adnan CC 125/3 in 21.2 overs (M Ritwik Raj 70no); Dhruv XI 184 in 47.3 overs (Ramana 3/25) lost to Hyderabad Panthers 188/1 in 21.1 overs (P Avinash Chandra 85no, Ramana 35, D Abhilash 51no); PJLCC 176/7 in 40 overs (Arush M 75) lost to Amberpet CC 180/6 in 27.5 overs (Minaz Uddin 63); Young Citizen CC 213 in 44.1 overs (Anvesh Joshi 83; Chanikya Raju 6/39) bt Starlets CC 148 in 40.5 overs (Vishnu P 3/17); Abhinav Colts 309/8 in 43 overs (Ram Pradhav 103; Malim Sudes 3/64) bt Lords CC 168 in 34.5 overs (Hatim Y 60; Madhasu Mithilesh 3/32, Nara Sunder 4/26).