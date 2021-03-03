Hyderabad Cricket Association to convene AGM on March 28

This was approved by the association president Mohammed Azharuddin and the Apex Council which met on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: The long-delayed Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) will be held on March 28 at 10 am at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

This was approved by the association president Mohammed Azharuddin and the Apex Council which met on Wednesday. All the Apex Council members attended the meeting.

Azharuddin had not attended the February 23 Apex Council meeting and termed that meeting as illegal. Even for this meeting, he told on Tuesday that it should be a single point agenda for the emergency meeting and there should be only discussion on betterment of Hyderabad cricket. But according to secretary R Vijayanand, the meeting went off smoothly and Azharuddin agreed for the AGM. “We both agreed in interest of the betterment of cricket in the city,’’ he said.

Vijayanand added that the Apex Council has also decided to take up Hyderabad’s case strongly for hosting the IPL match this season as reports have come out that the BCCI may consider hosting the league only in six venues. “Thanks to the initiative taken by IT Minister KT Rama Rao, we are now writing letters to the BCCI president (Sourav Ganguly), secretary (Jay Shah) and IPL chairman (Brijesh Patel) to consider Hyderabad as an IPL venue. We have received the best grounds award for four years and there is not much threat of Covid-19 in the State, therefore we feel we should host the Sunrisers Hyderabad matches here,’’ he said.

Among other decisions taken were resuming pension to the players and giving Rs 3 lakh annual insurance to employees and club secretaries. As regards to the under-19 selectors, Vijayanand said if the BCCI announces the dates, then the Apex Council will meet and name the five selectors. Otherwise, the AGM will announce the five junior selectors.

It has also been decided to give Rs 1 lakh to Telangana Deaf & Dumb Cricket Association as financial assistance. Henceforth the Apex Council will meet every fourth Saturday of the month.

