Hyderabad Cricket Association announces free summer cricket camps for youth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 11:45 AM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has announced the commencement of ‘Summer Cricket Coaching Camps’ for boys and girls, starting from April 20. These camps will be conducted across 25 centers across the State, including Hyderabad.

Targeted at participants in the Under-14, Under-16, Under-19, and Open categories, the coaching camps aim to nurture cricketing talent at no cost to the attendees. Jaganmohan Rao, President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, stated that each district will receive Rs 15 lakh to organize three camps, ensuring widespread access to professional coaching and facilities.

The HCA further stated that admissions for the camps will be open from April 15.