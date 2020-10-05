Hyderabad: Cricket betting racket busted, 3 held

The three persons along with the property were handed over to the Osmania University police station for further action

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (South) team on Monday busted a cricket betting racket run form Osmania University police station limits and caught three persons. The police seized Rs 30,000 cash, three mobile phones and other articles from them.

Acting on a tip off the police caught S Suresh, Prem Sagar and Yellappa at Manekeshwar Nagar under Osmania University police station limits. The prime suspect M Prasad is absconding, said S Raghavendra, Inspector Task Force (south) team. The three persons along with the property were handed over to the Osmania University police station for further action.

