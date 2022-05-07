Hyderabad: Cricket betting rackets busted

Published Date - 04:51 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Hyderabad: Ten West Bengal natives, who were into making gold ornaments, were caught on charges of organising cricket betting by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (North) on Friday after raids at two different places in Secunderabad.

In the first case, the police caught five persons after raiding a house at Old Bhoiguda under the Monda Market police station. The police seized Rs.1.40 lakh from Chandrashekhar Dey (41), Dilip Dar (34), Kartik Guchait (47), Deepak Panja (28), and Robin Koley (25).

“Dey was organising cricket betting through ‘www.cricketbet9.com’ app and inviting persons known to him to place bets,” Task Force DCP P Radha Kishan Rao said.

In the second case, five persons Giyasuddin (40), N Rambhav Arjun (40), Sariful Shaik (48), Shaik Jameer (48) and Sujit Kumar Halidar (43) were caught following a raid at a house in Ashoknagar Pot Market. The police seized Rs.1.18 lakh.

“Giyasuddin was organising online cricket betting with the help of Arjun,” the DCP said.

