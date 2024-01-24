Hyderabad crush Himachal Pradesh by 10 wickets at CK Nayudu Trophy

Hyderabad recorded a crushing 10-wicket victory over Himachal Pradesh to pocket seven points, including a bonus point, on the fourth day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 06:45 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad recorded a crushing 10-wicket victory over Himachal Pradesh to pocket seven points, including a bonus point, on the fourth day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy Round 3 match in Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

After taking a massive 118-run first innings lead, Hyderabad restricted the Himachal Pradesh side to 270 runs to chase a target of 152 runs. Hyderabad bowlers M Pratyush (3/47) and N Nitin Sai Yadav (3/68) scalped three wickets each while G Aniketh Reddy took two wickets.

In reply, Hyderabad rode on unbeaten half-centuries from Nitish Reddy (69 not out) and Aman Rao (77 not out) to reach the target in 25.2 overs for the crushing victory.

Brief Scores: Himachal Pradesh 324 & 270 in 62 overs (Vaibhav S Kalta 86; M Pratyush 3/47, N Nitin Sai Yadav 3/68, G Anikethreddy 2/57) lost to Hyderabad 442 & 155/0 in 25.2 overs (Nitish Reddy 69no, Aman Rao 77no).