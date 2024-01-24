Hyderabad: Tight security blanket for Test match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium; check banned items list

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, G Sudheer Babu said steps were being taken to ensure safety of spectators and the cricket teams on the routes leading to the stadium and within the stadium.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 05:51 PM

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Around 1,500 personnel drawn from Rachakonda Police, Telangana State Special Police, Armed Reserve, Mounted Police, Central Crime Station and traffic police will be deployed for the Test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium from January 25 to 29. The riot control force will also be on a standby during the match duration.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, G Sudheer Babu said steps were being taken to ensure safety of spectators and the cricket teams on the routes leading to the stadium and within the stadium. “The entire stadium is covered by the surveillance cameras. Anti-sabotage checks with the help of Bomb Disposal teams would be regularly conducted in and around the venue,” he said.

A total of 360 CCTV cameras are installed in and around the stadium including at vehicle check points and parking places. A joint command and control room is established at the stadium for surveillance and immediate action if needed.

Effective communication will be maintained with the allocation of VHF sets to every sub-inspector and above rank. The police are setting up check-posts at all the entry points of the stadium to carry out anti-sabotage checks and frisking of persons.

Separate teams are being deployed for checking the movements of anti-social elements. “Three mobile phone technicians are deployed at each gate for checking the mobile phones of spectators,” Sudheer Babu said. To check eve teasing, SHE Teams are deployed and vigilance teams will ensure vendors sell eatables at prescribed prices.

Test match between India and England:

* Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium under security cover

* 1,500 police personnel deployed

* Force from Rachakonda Police, Special Police, Armed Reserve

* Riot Control Force on a standby

* Joint control room set up

* Anti sabotage checks with bomb detection teams

* 360 CCTV cameras installed

* SHE Teams on duty

Banned Items:

* Laptops

* Banners

* Water bottles

* Cameras

* Cigarettes

* Electronic Items

* Matchbox/ Lighters

* Sharp metal/plastic objects

* Binoculars

* Coins

* Writing Pens

* Batteries

* Helmets

* Perfumes

* Bags

* Outside eatables.

Police deployment for the match:

Law & Order – 650

Security wing – 200

Traffic police – 250

TSSP/ AR Force – 200

Octopus – 40

Mounted Police – 10

Vajra – 10.

Fire tenders – 4