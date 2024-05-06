| Hyderabad Cybercrime Police Arrest Two For Providing Credentials Of Bank Accounts To Cyber Fraudsters

The police found that so far Bhura Ram had provided details of 47 bank accounts to Berlin and those were shared with victims of cyber fraudsters to transfer the money.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 03:49 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime police arrested two persons who were providing bank accounts credentials to cyber fraudsters using which the conmen cheated and transferred funds of victims.

According to the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, K Sreenivasa Reddy, the arrested persons Bhura Ram alias Raju Bhai, resident of Dubai and native of Rajasthan along with Ramchandra alias Ganesh Ram, of Rajasthan lured people to open bank accounts and took all their credentials.

“Bhura Ram sold the bank account credentials to one person Berlin who paid him a commission of about 20 per cent,” said the Hyderabad CP.

The 47 bank accounts are involved in 507 cases registered in India including 67 cases in Telangana. An amount of Rs. 1.44 crores was frozen in the bank accounts after contacting the bank officials.