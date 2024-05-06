Hyderabad Police ensure foolproof security for upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, K Sreenivasa Reddy, addressing media persons on Monday said that a total of 14,000 personnel including Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed in the city during the polling.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 06:10 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police will be pulling out all stops to make fool-proof security arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to be held on May 13.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, K Sreenivasa Reddy, addressing media persons on Monday said that a total of 14,000 personnel including Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed in the city during the polling.

Also Read Investigation in HM Amit Shah doctored video case on: Hyderabad CP

As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (EC), the CAPF personnel will be deployed at polling stations in the city. “

The EC has provided 22 companies of CAPF to Hyderabad. Wherever required, the Telangana State Special Police and City Armed Reserve will be deployed at polling stations,” the Commissioner said.

He further said that ASD (Absent Shifted and Dead) voters at particular polling booths in Hyderabad have been classified as critical places and adequate security arrangements have been made.

Apart from that, police pickets, FST/SST teams, Quick Response Teams (QRT), Special Striking Force (SSF), intelligence collection teams, will be deployed during the polling process.

The Hyderabad CP said at the distribution, reception and counting centres tight security will be maintained in accordance with ECI guidelines.

The police, so far seized Rs. 18 crore cash and Rs. 12 crore worth gold, silver, liquor, drugs etc during the vehicle checking, he added.