Hyderabad: DCA busts blood bank preparing blood components illegally

The drug inspectors of TSDCA raided the premises of the blood bank ‘Asian Blood Centre’ at AS Rao Nagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri District.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 04:08 PM

Hyderabad: The drug inspectors of Telangana State Drugs Control Administration (TSDCA) busted illegal preparation/supply of blood components, including Single Donor Platelets, Packed RBC, and Plasma by a blood bank ‘Asian Blood Centre’ at AS Rao Nagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri District.

The drug inspectors of TSDCA raided the premises of the blood bank ‘Asian Blood Centre’, which had permission to carry out collection, storage, processing, and distribution of ‘Whole Human Blood’ only but were indulging in unauthorized preparation and distribution of blood components such as Single Donor Platelets, Packed RBC, Plasma and supplying them to the patients.

Single donor platelets are prepared through a process called ‘Plateletpheresis’ and Asian Blood Centre does not have the capability to carry out the apheresis process, as the blood centre does not have equipment such as an ‘apheresis machine’ or a ‘Blood Cell Separator’.

Blood centre technician J. Ravi Kumar revealed during the raid that Single Donor Platelets are illegally procured from other blood banks (blood centres) and were being supplied to the patients in an unauthorized manner.

During the raid, DCA officials seized two packed RBCs bags and one plasma bag, along with account books, sales bill books of whole blood and blood components, blood requisition forms, and labels of single donor platelets. Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.

The blood components prepared and supplied in an unauthorized manner may fail to meet the quality standards prescribed in the Drugs Rules. Such products may have serious implications on patients’ health. Preparation and selling of ‘Blood Components’ viz. Single Donor Platelets, Packed RBC, Plasma etc. without a ‘drug license’ is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with imprisonment of up to five years, DG, DCA, VB Kamalasan Reddy said.