Hyderabad: DCA seize medicines with false claims on obesity and mental health treatment

The officials of Drugs Control Administration, Telangana seized medicines with misleading claims on obesity and mental health disorders, violating the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act of 1954.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 July 2024, 03:57 PM

Hyderabad:Certain medicines with misleading claims of treating ‘obesity’ and ‘diseases and disorders of the brain’ were seized by the officials of Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, during the raids carried out on Saturday.

During the raids, a team led by Drugs Inspector, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, J. Ashwin Kumar, detected Triphala Guggulu tablets, an Ayurvedic medicine, Manufactured by Siddh-ayu Ayurvedic Research Foundation, Madhya Pradesh. The product label bore a misleading claim stating that it treats ‘obesity’ and stocks of the medicines were seized during the raid at a medical shop in Choutuppal, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

Meanwhile, Drugs Inspector, Siricilla, L.R.D. Bhavani, and her team detected Ashwagandhadi Lehya, an Ayurvedic medicine, Manufactured by: Manphar Ayurvedic Drugs, Governorpet, Vijayawada with the product label having a misleading claim that it relieves ‘depression and associated anxiety’. Stocks of the medicines were seized during the raid conducted at a medical shop in Siricilla.

Advertising a medicine for the treatment of ‘obesity’ and ‘depression and associated anxiety/ diseases and disorders of the brain’ is prohibited under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, the DCA said in a press release issued here on Sunday.

Further investigation would be carried out and action taken as per the law against all the offenders. Persons who make misleading advertisements regarding drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders are punishable under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, with imprisonment which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both, the DCA cautioned.

The DCA Director General, V.B. Kamalasan Reddy urged the public to report any suspected manufacturing activity related to drugs, including narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, in residential, commercial, or industrial areas, as well as any other complaints regarding illegal activities concerning medicines, through Toll-Free Number 1800-599-6969, which is operational from 10.30 am to 5 pm on all working days..