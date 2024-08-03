Hyderabad: DCA seizes cosmetic product manufactured during ‘Stop Production Order’

The DCA officials of Ranga Reddy zone conducted the raid at Aaroohee Healthcare and found that the cosmetic product Retibak (0.2% Retinol) Face Serum was being manufactured during the 'Stop Production Order' period.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 August 2024, 09:11 PM

The DCA officials of Ranga Reddy zone conducted the raid at Aaroohee Healthcare and found that the cosmetic product Retibak (0.2% Retinol) Face Serum was being manufactured during the 'Stop Production Order' period.

Hyderabad: In a raid carried out on a firm in Burgula village of Ranga Reddy district, the Drug Control Administration officials detected a face serum being manufactured during the ‘Stop Production Order’.

The DCA officials of Ranga Reddy zone conducted the raid at Aaroohee Healthcare and found that the cosmetic product Retibak (0.2% Retinol) Face Serum was being manufactured during the ‘Stop Production Order’ period. The officials seized 571 bottles, each containing 30 ml of the cosmetic product Retibak (0.2% Retinol) Face Serum.

The DCA in a press release said that Aaroohee Healthcare Private Ltd. was issued a Stop Production Order in May 2024 due to various non-conformities with respect to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) and other provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and Cosmetics Rules, 2020, as reported during a risk-based inspection.

The firm was not permitted to carry out any manufacturing activity related to cosmetics thereafter. However, Aaroohee Healthcare Private Ltd. illegally manufactured cosmetics during the Stop Production Order period. The cosmetics manufactured were also found to be misbranded, as the product did not comply with the labelling provisions.

The total worth of cosmetics seized during the raid was Rs. 15.41 lakhs during the raid carried out by G.Prasad, Assistant Director, Rangareddy, V. Ravikumar, Drugs Inspector, Maheshwaram (i/c) and other officers.

The DCA Director General, V.B.Kamalasan Reddy urged the public to report any suspected manufacturing activity related to drugs, including narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, in residential, commercial, or industrial areas, as well as any other complaints regarding illegal activities concerning medicines, through the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana Toll-Free Number 1800-599-6969, which is operational from 10.30 am to 5 pm on all working days.